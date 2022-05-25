First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 1,864.9% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,250. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

