First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 1,864.9% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,250. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.