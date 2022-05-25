First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period.

