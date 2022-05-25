FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

OTCMKTS:FGROY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,350. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

