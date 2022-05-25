Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

