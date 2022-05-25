Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

FSR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 63,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Fisker has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fisker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fisker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

