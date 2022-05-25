Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.49. 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,764. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

