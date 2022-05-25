Five9, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9 stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 907.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,867,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

