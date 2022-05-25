Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

