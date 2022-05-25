Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 33,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,931. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($214.04) to £159.90 ($201.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($195.04) to £138 ($173.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11,693.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

