Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 13,818 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 749,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,719. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flywire by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Flywire by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.