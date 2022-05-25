Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
FOR opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forestar Group (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.