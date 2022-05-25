ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.