FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in FormFactor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FormFactor by 24.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 553,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

