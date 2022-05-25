Forterra (LON:FORT) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

