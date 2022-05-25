Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in May

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRTN stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,779. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

