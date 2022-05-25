Fortress Biotech (FBIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2022 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “
- 5/13/2022 – Fortress Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/25/2022 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “
- 3/29/2022 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/29/2022 – Fortress Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 329,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,859. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.27.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
