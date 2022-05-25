Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%.

In related news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

