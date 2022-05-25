Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FOXF traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 272,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,366. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

