Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

