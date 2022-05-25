freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €28.00 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.77) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.70) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.51 ($25.01). 526,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.86. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.