Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. "

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FREQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,517. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 121,095 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

