Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($54.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.94 ($59.51). 485,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($54.23) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($75.68).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.