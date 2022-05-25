Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €33.30 ($35.43) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.
FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.10) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.65 ($33.67). The stock had a trading volume of 747,072 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.42 and its 200-day moving average is €34.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($85.11).
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
