Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €33.30 ($35.43) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.10) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.65 ($33.67). The stock had a trading volume of 747,072 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.42 and its 200-day moving average is €34.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.