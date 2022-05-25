Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.30 ($35.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/10/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/6/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/5/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/29/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.25 ($64.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/26/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.50 ($53.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/11/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.50 ($36.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.50 ($36.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($52.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/31/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($42.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €31.65 ($33.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($85.11).
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
