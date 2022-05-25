Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Acquires $255,100.00 in Stock

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTDR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FTDR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

