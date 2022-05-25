Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 53.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 52.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 570,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 196,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FYBR opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

