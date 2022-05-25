Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.
FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
