Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

