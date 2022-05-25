Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
