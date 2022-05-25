Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.
Shares of FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.