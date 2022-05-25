Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

