FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $255,401. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

