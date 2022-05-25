FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 853.0% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HERA stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,820. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,607,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,870 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 848.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 848,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

