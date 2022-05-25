FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $350,520.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,745,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,039,810.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 704,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $398.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

