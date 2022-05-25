FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the April 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.13. 129,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,199. FuelPositive has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14.

FuelPositive Corporation develops and manufactures a portfolio of energy storage and fossil fuel replacement technologies. The company provides clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a spectrum of industries and applications. Its flagship product, a green ammonia production system, takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and enabling hydrogen economy.

