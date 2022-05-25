FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21.
About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
