Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $79,969.56 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FULT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 1,027,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,086. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

