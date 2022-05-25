Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Up 946.2% in May

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 946.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,544. Future Health ESG has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

