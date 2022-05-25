FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

