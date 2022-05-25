FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Adobe stock opened at $398.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

