FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.89) to GBX 8,000 ($100.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,364.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

