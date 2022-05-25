FY2022 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter.
TSE EXE opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$635.90 million and a P/E ratio of 55.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 375.00%.
About Extendicare (Get Rating)
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
