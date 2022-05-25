FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicharm in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

