FY2023 EPS Estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

