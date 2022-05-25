FY2023 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Cut by Analyst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

