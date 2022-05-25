G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

