Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

