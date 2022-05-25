Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLFH stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

