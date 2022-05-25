GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 15,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,348. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $553.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GAMCO Investors (Get Rating)
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
