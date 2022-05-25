GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GMSQF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About GameSquare Esports (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameSquare Esports (GMSQF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.