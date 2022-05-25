GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GMSQF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

About GameSquare Esports (Get Rating)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.