GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.63). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GME opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.41. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

