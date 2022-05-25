Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 682.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 234,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.87. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

